It’s been an epic week in royal style with some of our favorite royal ladies upping the ante in fall fashion. However, Queen Letizia took us back to summer after spending her time in sunny Cuba this week. The Spanish royal packed a number of chic and covetable looks we’re still fawning over, especially the peach semi-sheer midi dress by Maje you can see here. Moreover, Duchess Kate Middleton repeated one of our favorite two-piece ensembles which she wore for a very special occasion. Earlier this week, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed in business-chic attire with one of her favorite blazer brands, Smythe. Her husband Prince William also wins a spot in this week’s gallery thanks to his dapper style featuring a green velvet jacket at the Centrepoint charity gala.

