Those with an eye on fashion trends will have noticed that the fall-winter runways were full of velvet and corduroy and that ruffles on sleeves and necklines added a lavish touch. And we also saw the return of the ever elegant and stylish column dress.

These slim-fitting dresses with a straight cut – that first emerged in the Fifties – are a go-to for those wanting to add a little glamour to their closet.