It’s been proven! One of the biggest trends at the 2019 Latin Grammy’s is none other than trains. Sofia Carson, Rosalía, Anitta, Thalía and and more style stars just showed it’s all about the exaggerated and extra long hems tonight. Aside from making a bigger-than-bold statement with their glam looks, each of these stunning ladies took on the trend with their own unique twist. With trains being synonymous to star-studded evenings and glamorous galas, these celebs spoke to the trend with fearless style.

Scroll through the gallery to see how these stylish ladies wore the trend.

