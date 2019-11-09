Beachwear trends are constantly changing, and exposed underwired bikini tops are the best proof of that. When the sexy designs – a triangular bra with the curved metal underwire at the center, creating an inverted "V" that deepens the neckline – were first spotted at Miami and Sao Paulo Fashion Week, we knew it would be a style that would dominate the catwalks. Over the summer, though, It girls like and Kourtney Kardashian turned them into their favorites at the beach and poolside.

Our minds are once again on vacation, so if you're headed to warmer climes, check out these hot bikini looks worn by celebs and how to copy them!