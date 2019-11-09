When it comes to elegance, you've either got it or you haven't. And Emily Bluntdefinitely has it. For more than a decade, the celeb has dazzled Hollywood premieres and events with her glamorous outfits, showing her great taste in everything from pieces hot off the catwalk to custom or haute couture suits. While staying faithful to the classic studio style, she manages to add a modern touch to her ensembles with prints or intense colors. Join us in honoring this style queen with her best looks!