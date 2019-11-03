What's this fall's must-have clothing item? A trench coat! Unlike a jacket or coat, it's light and doesn't dominate your outfit, making it perfect for this season. It does, however, do a great job of keeping the cold out.

A trench coat not only keeps you covered up, it's also elegant and goes perfectly with almost any look. Before you reach for one hanging in your closet, or head to the nearest store to buy a new one, you should figure out which trench coat is right for you.