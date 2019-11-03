First, let's look back at how the trench coat became a historical and fashion icon. During World War I, they were a favorite with aristocratic, powerful men of the era. Then, after the end of World War II, Hollywood's most iconic actresses adopted them.
The classic style with uniform colors gradually became popular. This season, however, the new trend is for checks on the outside, transforming them into a statement piece, as seen on catwalks. Look out for them hitting the streets soon. So, what is the trench coat for you?