Priyanka Chopra is master of the monochrome look - copy her style with these 3 tips

If you're searching for fashion inspiration, there's no shortage of options to choose from: from street style to social media to ever-dependable celebs. And it's here that Priyanka Chopra stands out for her signature trend-setting looks; a real inspiration to millions of followers.

The actress has demonstrated she knows how to expertly carry off a monochrome look, and it's a trend that's already evident on autumn-winter runways at Balenciaga, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Max Mara and Fendi. That's why we've taken inspiration from the fashionista celeb to outline three golden rules for you to succesfully rock this look!

©Getty Images



The actress wore this impeccable monochrome camel-color ensemble to a presentation in Toronto

Combine items of the same color



If you love color, or have several items in different shades of the same color but don't think they can work together - think again! Priyanka shows how several shades of the same color can be combined to achieve a tonal blocking look.

The artist combined a shirt in burnt candy with a lighter camel suede maxi skirt and shoes in the same tonal range. Why not try putting a similar outfit together if you have clothing in similar shades of the same color?

©Getty Images



Priyanka knows how to take her style to the next level, especially when it comes to this trend



You can also take inspiration from different fabrics to create a monochrome look. Just see how Nick Jonas' wife combines different textures in the same color. You too can sport this trend without it being dull.



Team leather boots with a basic t-shirt, cropped white pants and jacket for a completely white look and a trendy, flattering effect.

©Getty Images



The actress shows how the trend is perfect for the cold season on the streets of New York

Don't forget the prints



There's no need to shun prints if you're after a monochromatic look. If the print is the same color as other garments - especially if it's subtle - or belongs to the same tonal palette, the more the merrier!

Blue pants with a plaid shirt in similar tones and a perfectly combined checked coat is another way to wear the trend. Whichever of our recommendations you decide to follow, rest assured it has the seal of approval from this fashionista star.