The corset isn't just an iconic item of lingerie that never goes out of fashion, it's also Scarlett Johansson's favorite way to show off her curves. The celeb plumped for one of these sexy tops when she announced the long-awaited movie dedicated to her iconic Marvel Studios Avengers saga character: Black Widow. Provocative, with minimal detailing, this white top features a transparent black panel revealing the thin rods shaping her waist. The result? A great fashion choice for this fall.