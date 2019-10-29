Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
When it comes to extravagant costumes, Katy Perry tops the list of celebrities who do it best. Since way back during her I Kissed Girl days, she's been known to stand out not just for her voice, but for her cool and creative outfits.
And it's not just about stage costumes! The singer takes her over-the-top fashion everywhere from the red carpet to black-tie galas.
