The color teal has a special place on the color wheel with the calm, soothing sense of blue and the natural freshness of green. It is also universally rich and flattering, making it a top trend especially in fall and winter. Royal style icon Kate Middleton has embraced the teal trend, wearing a $1,000 long-sleeved pleated silk maxi dress in the trendy color by ARoss Girl X Soler when she visited the Aga Khan Centre in London in October 2019.

So take it from the Duchess of Cambridge – a dress in this shade is essential this season. Here are eight on-trend and budget-friendly dresses for a copy Kate look.