Say what you want, but red is here and hotter than ever. The bold and vivid hue associated with love, passion, heat, confidence, and more intense feelings is also the most-coveted when it comes to fashion. The flaming hue isn’t only popular for all things Valentine’s Day or Christmas, but it’s also a current favorite among celebrities, including Sofia Carson, Indya Moore, Demi Lovato, and many more A-listers who aren’t afraid of lighting up a room. What’s more, a sexy red dress never goes out of style as it continues to make an impact thanks to its seductive, timeless appeal.

Whether you’re on the hunt for your next holiday outfit or in need of a head-turning new look, check out the gallery below to see all the ways celebrities like to rock this striking color.