As much as we strive to keep our hair nice n’ healthy, there are days in which it simply won’t cooperate. And no matter how many times you try placating those pesky flyaways with a guaranteed styling product or your no-fail flat iron, they seem to be immune and come right back up. Though it’s not often, from time to time, we have to save ourselves from bad hair days. Luckily hair accessories are a big trend this fall, and headbands are turning out to be the quickest solution for bad hair days, aside from putting your hair up.

Taking us back to our early childhood days, headbands continue to complete our wardrobes by adding a playful touch to our everyday looks. With iterations popping up in silk, velvet, and pearl-embellished, there are endless headbands you can count on for easy hair styling.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of our favorites!