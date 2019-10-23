While the Carolina Herrera spring-summer 2020 catwalk at New York Fashion Week was an explosion of color created by the fashion house’s creative director Wes Gordon, Tuesday’s front row was just as head-turning, especially as the guests, from Hollywood stars to influencers, made their arrivals, getting a chance to show off their head to toe street style. Bold prints and major volume dominated the looks outside the show, attended by celebrities from Vanessa Hudgens to RuPaul’s Drag Race Latina diva Valentina, where fashionistas interpreted the House of Herrera’s ultra-chic ladies-who-lunch vibe through a cool, vibrant lens.

As summer comes to and end and fall moves in, these looks definitely made us already look forward to a gorgeous spring! Scroll through to see all the stars and street style from the Carolina Herrera show.