Wearing white pants in the fall and winter? It's a trend featured on the Fashion Week runways and has quickly gained popularity thanks to being embraced by the world's biggest fashion influencers and street style gurus. Yes, summer's white trousers and jeans have taken center stage as the base for winning ensembles just as the colder weather sets in.

By mixing textures, patterns and accessories, creating a style based around white pants is a cinch. So take note and discover a summer classic that you can give new life to during the rest of the year.