Blazers con estampado de cuadros Príncipe de Gales de Boohoo, Ganni y Rebecca Minkoff©Boohoo / The Outnet

Demi Lovato's oversized plaid blazer is what you need for fall

Lourdes Hernández
LEER EN ESPAñOL

Timeless menswear fabrics, from tartan to houndstooth, are without a doubt, one of the most popular choices when it comes to fall and winter fashion. And since they're an especially hot trend right now, you can find pieces from designer luxe to extremely affordable, especially when it comes to a main cold weather staple, the blazer! We have seen a host of stars wearing tailored jackets, and it especilly caught our eye when we spotted Demi Lovato on Dancing with the Stars rocking a blazer in glen plaid, also known as Prince of Wales check.

Demi Lovato oversized blazer©Getty Images
Demi Rocked the oversized blazer on Dancing with the Stars
Related:

Street style stars show how to wear white pants when summer is over

 

Demi Lovato on dancing with the stars©@ddlovato
The singer added a fun touch to the formal sportscoat with bold eyeshadow that matched the fun fuchsia tips on her bob cut
Related:

Salma hayek's best nineties fashion moments

Thanks to the generally neutral shades they’re available in, these blazers are versatile and easy to combine with bolder colors, too. To choose the perfect glen plaid blazer for fall, make sure it's tailored and oversized. Here are three options to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe and instantly up your sophistication quotient!

Glen plaid Prince of Wales blazer shop©Boohoo / The Outnet
From left to right: Plus Dogtooth Prince Of Wales Check Blazer Wrap (Boohoo, $30); Merkel double-breasted silk and wool sport coat by Ganni (The Outnet, $279) and Rebecca Minkoff’s double-breasted blazer (The Outnet, $229).

A quick fashion history lesson: Prince of Wales check wasn't named after the current Prince of Wales, William and Harry's dad Prince Charles! The pattern was actually popularized by the Duke of Windsor when he was Prince of Wales in the early 20th century, and was a hit when it was introduced to women’s tailoring around 1930.


Related:

Patchwork is back! see the best looks from the runways

Even without the royal origin of this print, it would still add some serious coolness to your closet, thanks to the instant sharpness it brings to both formal and informal looks.

Related Video:

Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more