Demi Lovato's oversized plaid blazer is what you need for fall

Timeless menswear fabrics, from tartan to houndstooth, are without a doubt, one of the most popular choices when it comes to fall and winter fashion. And since they're an especially hot trend right now, you can find pieces from designer luxe to extremely affordable, especially when it comes to a main cold weather staple, the blazer! We have seen a host of stars wearing tailored jackets, and it especilly caught our eye when we spotted Demi Lovato on Dancing with the Stars rocking a blazer in glen plaid, also known as Prince of Wales check.



©Getty Images



Demi Rocked the oversized blazer on Dancing with the Stars

©@ddlovato



The singer added a fun touch to the formal sportscoat with bold eyeshadow that matched the fun fuchsia tips on her bob cut

Thanks to the generally neutral shades they’re available in, these blazers are versatile and easy to combine with bolder colors, too. To choose the perfect glen plaid blazer for fall, make sure it's tailored and oversized. Here are three options to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe and instantly up your sophistication quotient!

©Boohoo / The Outnet



From left to right: Plus Dogtooth Prince Of Wales Check Blazer Wrap (Boohoo, $30); Merkel double-breasted silk and wool sport coat by Ganni (The Outnet, $279) and Rebecca Minkoff’s double-breasted blazer (The Outnet, $229).

A quick fashion history lesson: Prince of Wales check wasn't named after the current Prince of Wales, William and Harry's dad Prince Charles! The pattern was actually popularized by the Duke of Windsor when he was Prince of Wales in the early 20th century, and was a hit when it was introduced to women’s tailoring around 1930.

Even without the royal origin of this print, it would still add some serious coolness to your closet, thanks to the instant sharpness it brings to both formal and informal looks.