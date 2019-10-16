Cardi B is one of hip-hop's hottest performers: from her music to her personality to her style — Cardi shines! Her lyrics and music possses a rebellious and groundbreaking style that also reflects onto her bold fashion choices. Regardless of what she wears, we know that it will always be something incredibly showstopping and memorable.

Cardi has managed to own a style that is incredibly dynamic and one-of-a-kind that has developed and blossomed into a something more throughout her successful career. Below we've gathered some of her most memorable looks!