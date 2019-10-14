Organza is in! Seen on runways throughout this fashion season, the style is one of the top trends of the moment. The look has been worn under jackets, blazers, strapless dresses, and V-neck moments. Organza blouses and shirts are the most sensible pieces to wear, from those with long and voluminous sleeves to those with shorter and somewhat tight sleeves.

Before jumping into the trend, here is a look at all the ways you can style the elegant and sophisticated look. Scroll through to find out how you can style the look for the cooler months!