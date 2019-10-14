Crossbody bags are the hottest accessory for fall
With fall right around the corner, we scoured our feeds to discover the hottest accessory trend of the season. While summer was all about embracing the wam weather with straw bags, this season crossbodies are making the statement. As we bundle up with sweaters and coats, these bags will soon be your favorite fall outfit companion.
Their first appearance dates back to the 60s, when they were known as the "postman bags" for their large size that made them useful for postmans back then. Because they were oversized and were not practically for the rest of society, fashion houses decided to redesign them to meet our fashionista needs.
It was in the 70s that the crossbody we've known and loved arrived. It was smaller, lighter, and had several compartments.
This must-have accessory got a total makeover with stunning hardware and colors that are ideal for street style in the fall like these options that you'll surely love!
Wear a simple and equestrian style with this textured leather bag from Jenni Pebbled Leather Saddle Bag by Gigi New York. The strap is adjustable, the flap closes with a magnetic button, and the fringe ornament will add movement to your look. Saks Fifth Avenue ($345).
If you're someone who needs several pockets to store your keys, phone, and go-to lipstick, the Forestfish PU Leather Vintage Hollow Bag Crossbody Bag Shoulder Bag is for you. This traditional bag is made from a camel-colored leather that features an adjustable long handle. In addition to zipper pockets on the inside and back, it has a main compartment area for your bigger items. Amazon ($17.59).
Calling all our boho chic queens! If your looking for a funtional and stylish bag for fall, this Semicircular Crossbody Bag might be a great option. The piece has a stunning buckle on each side, golden hardware, and a knot on the flap. A stylish option at an excellent price. Zara ($35.90).
Join the trend with the Duck Crossbody Bag made of textured leather and water-repellent material. Like the previous model, the straps are adjustable, the flap — where the emblem of the brand is displayed — closes with a magnetic button. It features many internal pockets as well. Dooney & Bourke ($198).
Relive an entire era with the Heritage London Smooth Leather Crossbody Saddle Bag by Patricia Nash. This traditional crossbody will be the focal point of your outfit. Macy’s ($229.00).
If your style is dark and slightly rocker chic, you will love this Studded Faux Leather Crossbody Bag made of black leather and gold detailing. Forever 21 ($29).
