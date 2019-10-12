Jackets for fall: 3 new ways to rock the style staple

One essential piece of your fall wardrobe is, without a doubt, a jacket that adapts perfectly to your body, keeps you warm and follows the latest fashion trends. Luckily, there are plenty of options this season that fit the bill.

And there’s another factor that takes them even higher on the fashion scale: sophistication, which is seen in all the coolest blazers, whether it is through a taste of the 1980s, leather details or a statement belt. If you want to embrace the latest ways to wear this wardrobe basic, here's how – straight from the runway!

It's a cinch! Wear a statement belt with your fave jacket or blazer. Above, Anne Bernecker and Dior

1) Belt it out

This year, a belted blazer is the perfect addition to any closet. Although we saw this combination for the first time in spring, it has held on to last as a great transition garment through to fall and winter. The key is to accentuate your waist by casually adjusting the belt in a way that softens the silhouette and allows the jacket to fall gracefully as on the Anne Bernecker runway. If you're going for a structural design, like Dior’s, right, it’s best to choose thin velvet or faux python to cinch.

Shearling as seen at Burberry and Céline

2) Shearling = chic

There's nothing like a coat that wraps you in warmth, while also making you look fabulous! And this season, classic shearling is back in the wardrobes of top fashionistas. Burberry serves up fun contrasts between textures and pastels while French fashion house Céline presents a boho-chic aesthetic – with long jackets with shearling details – which are ideal for wearing over dresses or jeans.

Edgy or ladylike? Lether looks from GMBH and Armani Privé

3) Leather, a true classic

A leather jacket has the dual potential to make a powerful statement and also give any look a more urban feel. Since this wardrobe staple is a perennial epitome of style, designers never stop giving us new takes on the classic. (And if you don't wear leather, the good news is there are a host of vegan options this season, too!) Armani Privé's flawless tailoring made us take a closer look to be sure these softly feminine pieces were actually leather. And for those who want a jacket with a bit more edge, GMBH’s version has dramatically extra-long sleeves, buckles, zippers, and a boxy silhouette.

