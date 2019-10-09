Jennifer Lopez has become a style icon to follow, and not just because of her impressive designer gowns or her super cool retro sunglasses. Whether she's pictured on the red carpet, photographed sporting street style or posting snaps on social media, JLo can't live without her hoop earrings! Always oversized but with a multitude of various details, hoops are Jennifer's not just her favorite style of earrings but have also been an intrinsic part of her iconic style during her decades in the spotight.

In global terms, this fashion classic dates back to the time of the pharaohs, when men used to wear hoop earrings to show off their status. We're not sure if her standing is what the Hustlers star is trying to convey but we're definitely getting a powerful vibe from this rocking look Keep strolling to check out our favorite Jennifer Lopez hoop earring moments!