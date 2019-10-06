Take insiration from Kylie Jenner with these mini fanny packs

Remember fanny packs? Sure you do! Last season's trendiest accessory that fascinated many celebrities and conquered street style is back, but with a twist. The chicest fanny packs have been shrunk into mini versions. Delicate and with an edgy appeal, they give any outfit an instant glamour boost. Kylie Jenner is one of the stars that fell in love with them and she showed one off with a fresh outfit during her vacation with Stormi and Travis Scott. Want to know more about this trend? Keep on reading!

©@kyliejenner



This is the ‘mini’ fanny pack version that Kylie Jenner adores

The original sized fanny packs had room to spare, but these mini models can only fit the essentials: ID, credit card, and lipstick at most. Let's be honest: this new micro-bag formula is not a fashion trend based on functionality. The advantage is the fun style that they add to your look and the fact that they help you get an hourglass silhouette by emphasizing your waist.

Of course, one of the main brands in terms of evolution in bag design is Jacquemus, which version Kylie was spotted rocking.

©Moda Operandi



Besides white, you can find the Jacquemus version in orange and pink

Handmade in Italy with calf leather, 'La Ceinture Bello' is the name with which the French firm has decided to baptize this tiny creation. Jacquemus has created a series of iconic bags, and this model adds another success to the brand. Available in immaculate white, like the one worn by the diva, as well as pink and orange, you can find this trendy accessory at Moda Operandi for $485.

©Forever 21





If you are looking for a low-cost option that is just as great as the one sported by Kylie, Forever 21 has an excellent choice. The Studded Belt Bag ($23) in bright patent pink is also available in black.

©8 Other Reasons





Another option is the TDE Contrast Fanny Pack with adjustable belt. Made of crocodile leather, it is a super stylish option and is also available in white, for $198, at 8 Other Reasons.

Lastly, what do you think about this option? It’s the Skinny V Quilt Belt Bag by Aqua ($60 at Bloomingdale's). Fanny packs are super versatile and comfortable. Use them as belts or to transform your outfits. Have you already chosen your favorite?