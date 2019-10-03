Meghan Markle con camisa blanca, pantalón negro y pumps marrones©Getty Images

Look for Less: Get Meghan Markle's girl boss look for less than $150

The Duchess of Sussex's office-apropos outfit is composed of timeless pieces

HOLA! USA

When it comes to office attire, it all comes down to combining modern basics – a formula that’s been style-approved and that Meghan Markle has successfully proven. For the return to her official duties, the Duchess of Sussex launched her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works, a charity that dresses and trains women for job success. With these pieces, the 38-year-old relies on five essential pieces of work clothes.

Meghan Makle look de trabajo©Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex created a look with three essential colors

For the day of the launch, Meghan’s look was made up of the Smart Set Shirt ($125) with buttoned collar by Misha Nonoo, the Slim Fit Tapered Trouser (approximately $150) made with a wool-blend fabric by Jigsaw Paris and the BB BB pointy-toe pumps in brown by Manolo Blahnik ($695) with a matching belt. Looking to channel her office apropo style? Get the look for less than $150 with the pieces below! 

The infallible classic

Camisa blanca manga larga Zara©Zara
A white shirt you can wear for a boss look or a laid back get-up

Time and time again, the Duchess has demonstrated how much she appreciates a white button-up shirt for an elegant and classic outfit, which is undoubtedly an inspiration for everyday outfits. Made in poplin, this classic style features long sleeves and a front button-up closure just like hers. Zara ($35.90).

The best combination

Belt straight-fit trousers Mango©Mango
Black pants are easy to combine

Black pants deserve an honorable mention. With an unlimited amount of styles, they’re the most essential piece for any work-related occasion. You can always add a belt or opt for a model that already includes one such as this style with a sleek buckle, a straight leg, and two side pockets. Mango ($39.99).

Related:

Proof that Meghan Markle's Smart Set fashion line is inspired by her wardrobe

Gilberta Leather Pumps de Schutz©Amazon
Opt for essential pumps in earthy tones

If a two-tone outfit isn’t doing it for you, we suggest you throw in a third color with the help of accessories and footwear. Even though a bold and standout color within the red hues is an excellent choice, an earthy tone like this four-inch leather pump by Gilberta Schutz also works wonders. Amazon ($74.99).

Meghan turns to pieces that are chic and timeless. Her choices also come in handy for those 'I have nothing to wear' kind of days. Say yes to a lifetime of classics!

Related:

From Meghan Markle to Queen Letizia, check out the royals rocking the white sneaker trend

Related Video:

Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more