Look for Less: Get Meghan Markle's girl boss look for less than $150

When it comes to office attire, it all comes down to combining modern basics – a formula that’s been style-approved and that Meghan Markle has successfully proven. For the return to her official duties, the Duchess of Sussex launched her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works, a charity that dresses and trains women for job success. With these pieces, the 38-year-old relies on five essential pieces of work clothes.

The Duchess of Sussex created a look with three essential colors

For the day of the launch, Meghan’s look was made up of the Smart Set Shirt ($125) with buttoned collar by Misha Nonoo, the Slim Fit Tapered Trouser (approximately $150) made with a wool-blend fabric by Jigsaw Paris and the BB BB pointy-toe pumps in brown by Manolo Blahnik ($695) with a matching belt. Looking to channel her office apropo style? Get the look for less than $150 with the pieces below!

The infallible classic

A white shirt you can wear for a boss look or a laid back get-up

Time and time again, the Duchess has demonstrated how much she appreciates a white button-up shirt for an elegant and classic outfit, which is undoubtedly an inspiration for everyday outfits. Made in poplin, this classic style features long sleeves and a front button-up closure just like hers. Zara ($35.90).

The best combination

Black pants are easy to combine

Black pants deserve an honorable mention. With an unlimited amount of styles, they’re the most essential piece for any work-related occasion. You can always add a belt or opt for a model that already includes one such as this style with a sleek buckle, a straight leg, and two side pockets. Mango ($39.99).

Opt for essential pumps in earthy tones

If a two-tone outfit isn’t doing it for you, we suggest you throw in a third color with the help of accessories and footwear. Even though a bold and standout color within the red hues is an excellent choice, an earthy tone like this four-inch leather pump by Gilberta Schutz also works wonders. Amazon ($74.99).

Meghan turns to pieces that are chic and timeless. Her choices also come in handy for those 'I have nothing to wear' kind of days. Say yes to a lifetime of classics!