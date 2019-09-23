Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town

Following the first day of their African royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed over to Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town early Tuesday where they learned about helping young people with mental health issues. Ready to learn about their work at NGO Waves for Change, the Duchess of Sussex opted for her signature uniform, albeit a light blue denim jacket from Madewell. The casual selection may seem like a go-to for anyone in the non-monarchy world, but it’s a royal first for a royal lady at an official engagement.

©Getty Images



The Duchess opted for a blue jean jacket on day two of their African royal tour

Fresh-faced with next-to-nothing makeup, Archie Harrison’s mom teamed the denim classic with a white button-up shirt tucked under a pair of Mother's The Looker skinny jeans. As for accessories, the 38-year-old slipped into a pair of Summer Huaraches by Brother Vellies (currently sold out!) and carried her essentials in a canvas tote bag, also from Madewell.

When it came to her hairstyle, the former Suits star went for another signature element by wearing her hair up in a chignon – so Meghan! Speaking of the California native’s go-to pieces, it appears Prince Harry’s wife is making wardrobe basics quite popular – especially since launching the pieces she co-designed for Smart Set.

©Grosby Group



Meghan slipped into the Summer Huaraches from NYC-based brand Brother Vellies

The limited-edition capsule collection includes a white button-up shirt from Misha Nonoo, leather tote bag from John Lewis and a pair of trousers and jacket by Jigsaw among a few other pieces which all point to being inspired by her own wardrobe.

The latest royal to follow suit in a similar look is Monaco’s Charlotte Casiraghi who seems to have taken note of Meghan’s style book as she too recently rocked the jeans-and-white-shirt combo to promote her new book in Spain. The relaxed outfit was an uncommon look for the 33-year-old who’s often seen wearing edgy ensembles and gowns at glam gala events.