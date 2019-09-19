Fans are obsessing over Britney Spears' summer dress
Britney Spears posted a selfie where she is wearing a yellow lace mini dress that she bought at Bloomingdale's and that combines two powerful trends for this season.
If you're looking for a dupe to the singer's look, look no further than this Yellow Lace Open Back Bodycon Dress. This lace piece molds to your body to accentuate the curves. For an added bonus, the affordable dress also has a sexy opening at the back. Pretty Little Thing ($22).
Fill yourself with romantic vibes with this stunning dress fom Love Traingle. The burnt yellow frock boasts a delicate floral lace sleeves, v-neck, and ladder stitching at the front. Asos ($79).
As opposed to the Britney's dress, the NBD x Naven Ivy Dress is halter with an open back that is all about business in the front and party in back. Revolve ($64).
Which dress do you like the most? Follow the trend by copying Britney... and stand out!
