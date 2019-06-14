When someone says “wedding,” one of the first things you picture is a glorious white gown. However, it’s generally envisioned on the bride, not one of her guests. This wasn’t exactly the case at Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio’s wedding in Spain on Saturday, June 15. Victoria Beckham arrived in a white midi dress from her own collection and while it’s always risky to wear white to a wedding, her look was even bolder due to the couple’s strict dress code.