Victoria Beckham breaks protocol at Sergio Ramos' wedding in white Meghan Markle dress
When someone says “wedding,” one of the first things you picture is a glorious white gown. However, it’s generally envisioned on the bride, not one of her guests. This wasn’t exactly the case at Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio’s wedding in Spain on Saturday, June 15. Victoria Beckham arrived in a white midi dress from her own collection and while it’s always risky to wear white to a wedding, her look was even bolder due to the couple’s strict dress code.
Guests at the high profile Spanish wedding were advised against wearing the colors red, orange, green, pink or white, of course, in order to keep a specific color scheme. Not only did the 45-year-old fashion maven opt for a white dress, but she also picked hot pink shoes!
If this chain-patterned number looks familiar to you, that’s because Meghan Markle wore the exact same one to a Commonwealth Service in back in March. The pregnant royal rocked the $1,850 dress, which was part of the Victoria's spring collection. The busy-style print, which sublimely suited the Duchess’ olive skin tone, has since sold out online.
