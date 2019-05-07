Enrique Iglesias' twin sisters Victoria and Cristina make debut at the Met Gala

Since turning 18, Victoria Iglesias and Cristina Iglesias – twin daughters of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias and Miranda Riijnsburger, and little sisters of pop star Enrique iglesias – have started a new exciting chapter of their lives. The ¡HOLA! cover stars are taking their first steps into the fashion world. And on Monday, their blossoming careers as models took off in the most fabulous way possible as they made their grand debuts at one of the most anticipated and exclusive events in the fashion industry. Victoria and Cristina looked like a pair of pros as they sashayed into the Met Gala, the annual celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York organized by Anna Wintour.

Loading the player...

The teen newcomers joined a plethora of supermodels, singers and Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian at the prestigious event, which serves as the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition. Camp: Notes on Fashion was this year’s theme, and Victoria and Cristina perfectly matched their looks with the extravagant exhibition title which set the fashion bar high. The sisters opted for two stunning feather dressed in baby blue and pink with metallic belts cinching the waist. The Oscar de la Renta dresses were inspired by the legendary Hollywood star Ginger Rogers. Finishing the look, they chose nude pumps with an edgy touch – see-through PVC panels – a style detail favored by those in know, including Queen Letizia who has rocked the look on more than one occasion.

©David Nivière Photography GALLERY





What’s their secret to looking radiant? “Get plenty of rest to keep looking fresh,” they said while getting ready for their big night out. The twins – who were also among the 500 esteemed guests at the gala dinner at the Temple of Dedur in the museum’s archaeology section – look set for a successful career in the fashion world. Though their ambitions stretch beyond modeling (they confessed to HOLA! That Victoria wants to study Business Administration and Cristina wants to explore Law and History) they have all the qualities they would need to triumph on the catwalks. Their enviable figures are the result of a healthy diet and plenty of outdoor sports including running, riding and tennis and their good looks have been inherited from their mother, who herself enjoyed a successful modeling career.

©David Nivière Photography GALLERY





Victoria and Cristina – who speak Dutch, English and Spanish perfectly – are naturals in front of the camera, having grown up on the world stage. Their birth, which fell on May 1, 2001 at the Monte Sinaí Clinic in Miami, was an international media event and, within a year, they had appeared on their first ¡HOLA! cover. The photogenic pair would later win over prestigious French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who shot them for the magazine when they turned 16.

