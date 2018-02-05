Ashley Graham and mom Linda, 53, sizzle in string bikinis for Morocco photo shoot

Mother-daughter beauties like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber have been in the spotlight of late, and now curvy supermodel Ashley Graham is the latest to keep fashion all in the family, teaming up with her 53-year-old mom Linda Graham to pose in bikinis in a new campaign. The pair help celebrate women of all body types in the Swimsuits for All shoot as they show off the resort 2018 line, entitled 'Power of the Journey'. "My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence," said Ashley in a statement. "She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured. I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she's hot and looks incredible in the suits!"

Linda Graham, 53, and supermodel daughter Ashley Graham, 30, are co-starring in the latest Swimsuits for All campaign

Ashley, 30, and her mom shot the campaign on the beaches of Agadir, Morocco – with Linda acknowledging that it was quite the challenge to slip back into a bikini after decades in one-piece suits. "I haven't worn a bikini since the '80s!" she said. "I don't think I could have uncovered that inner strength without Ashley. That makes being a part of this campaign so much more special – she's my rock and inspired me at age 53 to be proud of my body again after I lost my own fortitude."

Linda's daughter, a famous proponent of body positivity, is thrilled to be able to extend her influence to another generation. "What I want is for women my mother's age to feel empowered and to know that they too can look just as hot in a one-piece, a two-piece, or string bikini," she told Vogue. "I believe that beauty is beyond, age, race, or size, and it's not a trend—at every stage of your life, you can feel beautiful."

