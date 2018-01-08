Kate Middleton is a global fashion icon, and while her dresses and skirt suits get plenty of attention, she's just as fashionable when it comes to her hats. From Jane Taylor fascinators to Philip Treacy designs – and with a cowboy hat even thrown in! – the Duchess of Cambridge always wows with her chic and stylish millinery. Here's a look at some of her best toppers! Duchess Kate chose this ultra feminine look in cream lace with floral accents to complement her high necked lace dress by Alexander McQueen as she joined Prince William for the first day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017.