Brazilian music legend Sérgio Mendes dies at 83

Sérgio Mendes, one of the most prominent figures of bossa nova in the 1960s with his band Brasil ’66, has passed away at 83 due to complications related to long COVID. In a statement shared on the musician’s official Facebook page, Mendes’ family announced that he died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on September 5, 2024, surrounded by his wife and children.

© Michael Ochs Archives Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes performs circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

His wife and musical partner of 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, accompanied by their devoted children. Mendes performed for the last time in November 2023, captivating packed and enthusiastic audiences in Paris, London, and Barcelona. According to the statement, "In recent months, his health had been severely affected by the lingering effects of long COVID.

© Rebecca Sapp Sergio Mendes speaks onstage at The GRAMMY Museum on March 11, 2020 in Los Angeles

Born on February 11, 1941, in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sérgio Mendes developed a passion for music early on, studying piano throughout his childhood. His love for jazz prompted him to start performing in nightclubs during the 1950s, a time when bossa nova was also taking shape. In the 1960s, a transformative decade for Mendes, he collaborated with jazz legends like Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann, eventually relocating to the United States.

© Michael Ochs Archives Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes and his group Brasil '66 pose for a portrait circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Mendes’ signature style masterfully blended bossa nova with jazz and funk, producing over 35 albums throughout his illustrious career. Rest in Peace Sergio!

