Daniel Suárez, the Mexican driver thriving in NASCAR, shares his story with HOLA!

Daniel Suárez is currently one of NASCAR's top drivers, and he has multiple victories, positioning himself as an international racing icon. His professional achievements are remarkable: he is the first Mexico-born driver to win a NASCAR Series race and the first foreign-born driver to claim a NASCAR National Series championship.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! AMERICAS, Suárez, who races for the Trackhouse Racing Team in a Chevrolet, shares his journey in this high-stakes sport that demands both physical and mental preparation. The Monterrey native also unveiled a new custom Quaker State design celebrating his Mexican heritage. He also discussed the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at the Quaker State 400, held at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he clinched a victory earlier this year.

A unique Mexican design

Adding another dream to his achievements, Daniel Suárez showcased his bold creative skills off the race track by designing and customizing the paint scheme for his Chevrolet Camaro No. 99 at the 2024 Quaker State 400. Supported by his visionary team, the 32-year-old driver infused his beloved Mexican heritage into his car’s design. This unique motivation boosts his competitive spirit, helping him and his culture stand out in NASCAR.

Happy on and off the track

On a personal note, Daniel also shared details about his achievements off the track this year, including his recent marriage to Julia Piquet and fulfilling another great aspiration: becoming a U.S. citizen.

Daniel, you have become one of the most important figures in the automotive world for Mexicans and internationally. What does it mean to you to be such a prominent figure in a competition like NASCAR? I sincerely feel very proud and happy to be in this position, representing Latin America in the great sport of NASCAR. It's a great honor to be a Mexican in the top category of NASCAR. It has been a long journey, but I am very happy and proud to be in this position. I'm sure you're aware of the news for next year, racing in Mexico City, which will also be a dream come true. And overall, I am very happy to be able to represent Mexicans and all Latinos in NASCAR.

Can you tell us a little about the immediate impressions you remember from the beginning of your career? Yes, I obviously grew up in Monterrey, Mexico. At that time, NASCAR was not very well-known in Mexico, and my idea was to race go-karts and have fun that way. I never thought I would become a professional driver. I don't come from a racing family or from wealth. So, it has been a long journey. I have learned a lot from the world of racing in Mexico and, of course, here in the United States. But honestly, I have enjoyed this journey immensely and hope to continue bringing many smiles and good memories, many victories to all my people in Mexico and Latin America.

You have become a top athlete, how do you handle this moment in your professional life? Honestly, I always try to be the same person. Obviously, a lot has changed in my life over the last 10 years, but I am still the same person, a lover of cars, animals, family, and competitiveness. I always try to remember who I am and where I come from. They say if you forget where you come from, you lose sight of where you are going. So, I think that's very important. And as I mentioned, honestly, NASCAR has long been recognized as a very American sport, and being able to come to NASCAR, to the United States, and break that barrier for all Latinos and Mexicans has been something very special for me.

