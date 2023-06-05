HOLLYWOOD

Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford’s ‘complicated’ relationship on set: ‘We couldn’t agree’

The film would go on to become a worldwide hit achieving $140 million at the box office.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Harrison Ford is opening up about his on-set clash with Brad Pitt while preparing to film the 1997 film ‘The Devil’s Own.’ During a recent interview with Esquire, the ‘Indiana Jones’ star looked back at his experience working with the actor, detailing why they had a “complicated” relationship at the time.

“I remember why,“ the 80-year-old actor said to the publication, before praising Pitt for his acting skills. ”Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad. First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not.”

Ford went on to talk about the creation of the characters and how both actors had a hard time agreeing on a script. “Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle,” he said. “I worked with a writer — but then all the sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on.”

“Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt. It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much,” he concluded. The film would go on to become a worldwide hit achieving $140 million at the box office.

