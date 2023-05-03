Canela.TV unveils all-star cast for reality series ‘Secretos de las Indomables’

Canela Media has just revealed the all-star cast of their upcoming original reality series, Secretos de las Indomables set to premiere exclusively on Canela.TV. Following the success of their original series Secretos de Villanas, which cast included, Gaby Spanic, Aylín Mújica, Cynthia Klitbo and Sabine Moussier, the new spin-off will feature a new set of iconic Latina stars known for their rebellious spirits to become beloved superstars.

The cast includes the incomparable Yuri, the captivating Alicia Machado, the multifaceted Patricia Manterola, the defiant Amara La Negra, the radiant Zuleyka Rivera, and the exuberant Ninel Conde. Each of these women has broken cultural stereotypes to take control of their own narratives and careers, earning admiration and respect from their fans and rivals alike.

All-star cast: (L-R) Alicia Machado, Yuri, Ninel Conde, Zuleyka Rivera, Amara La Negra and Patricia Manterola

When asked about her participation in the upcoming series, Alicia Machado, the former Miss Universe, shared her excitement exclusively with HOLA! USA, stating, “I love it. Yes total. Total. I am Indomitable. Absolutely.”

To celebrate the impressive cast and build anticipation for the show, Canela.TV released the special video where the stars express their excitement about the project.

The cheerful Dominican TV host, Diana Danelys De Los Santos, better known as Amara La Negra, also told HOLA! USA, “Canela.TV invited me to be part of Secretos de las Indomables. Of course I accept my love because like me there is no other: divine, fabulous. You see me. Indomitable.”

Produced by Canela.TV in partnership with Enrique Sapene and Ruben Consuegra of River Waves Production, ‘Secretos de las Indomables’ will offer ten episodes, taking viewers on an unforgettable adventure that will mark the lives of these “indomitable” women forever. The series is part of a wide range of original content available for free on Canela.TV’s streaming service.

Secretos de las Indomables is set to premiere this summer, and it’s a series you will not want to miss!

