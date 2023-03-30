Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is getting fans excited, and while many fans are speculating about the new storyline and portrayal of the popular characters, including Chris Pratt’s voice as Mario, many others have wondered about how a live-action film would look like with a star-studded cast.
New AI images created by Hearts Land have answered some of those questions, with the top pick to play the iconic Italian plumber being Oscar Isaac.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!