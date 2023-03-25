Loyal Lobos Loyal Lobos releases “Funeral” her highly anticipated Spanish-language single under Saban Music Latin. The Colombian-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter shows a unique blend of energy, introspection, and celebration with her new single.

With the desire to touch upon one of the toughest aspects of life, Lobos addresses the topic of death through a different lens. The song signifies her unique ability to use the combination of her creativity and a thought-provoking perspective to create entertaining music. Loyal Lobos sang at funerals as a young artist, learning how to live life to the fullest, and be at peace with the life that she leads. This in turn will complement one’s own authenticity. By addressing this topic, she also tackles the taboo subject, encouraging her audiences to live everyday like it is the last and appreciate life as a work of art.

©Saban Music Group





Lobos has a sound that moves between pop, indie and Latin. By developing this unique sound, she has created space for herself in the international indie scene. She also represents the voice of a new generation of Latinas that have lived experiences of migration and the realities that presents.

The music video, shot in Colombia, can be seen as a celebration as Lobos and her friends commemorate her “Funeral.”

