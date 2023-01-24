Amy Winehouse’s biopic controversy: Mitch Winehouse defends casting decision

Controversy surrounding the upcoming biopic of the late singer Amy Winehouse has been all over the internet recently after photos of the project leaked. Fans of the iconic star shared their thoughts about Marisa Abela’s portrayal, with many negative comments about the hair and makeup.

“Marisa’s a great choice for the role, even if she doesn’t look exactly like Amy,” Mitch Winehouse said to TMZ, defending the casting decision for the ‘Back to Black’ project, which is set to show the difficult situations his daughter faced throughout her personal life and professional career.

Mitch is known to be the administrator of Amy’s estate, and he explained that “there is too much emphasis on looks,” when it comes to the biopic, adding that Eddie Marsan doesn’t share much physical resemblance with him either. The cast also includes Jack O’Connell as Amy’s husband Blake Fielder-Civil, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother Cynthia.

Amy’s friends were reportedly not consulted for the biopic, however the official logline for the film follows her “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.”

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson from a script by Matt Greenhalgh, it was previously stated that the movie would tell Amy’s story with responsibility. “I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realise Amy’s beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy - her music. I am fully aware of the responsibility, with my writing collaborator - Matt Greenhalgh - I will create a movie that we will all love and cherish forever. Just like we do Amy,” the director shared.