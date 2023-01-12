Loading the player...

Are Mark Indelicato and Meg Stalter starring on the next season of White Lotus?

The HBO series was renewed for a third season and online users are already talking about the new cast, which might even include Alexa Demi.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Mark Indelicato and Megan Stalter are giving their 2023 predictions in pop culture and entertainment, and it seems the two stars of ‘Hacks’ are manifesting their way into one of the most popular shows of HBO Max ‘White Lotus.’

The 28-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Justin Suárez in Ugly Betty, attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, walking with his co-stars, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs and Meg Stalter. And while the star didn’t give many details about the upcoming season of ‘Hacks,’ which is currently being filmed, he did give his predictions and talked about his future projects.

“I want to be the killer actually,” Indelicato also said to Buzzfeed, with Stalter sharing that they could play the “miserable married couple” with seven kids. “But there’s something sneaky about this husband. He’s got a secret,” he added.

The HBO series was renewed for a third season and online users are already talking about their dream cast for the upcoming storyline, including the two ‘Hacks’ stars, Alexa Demie, and more.

