Jimmy Fallon will reprise ‘Almost Famous’ role on Broadway: Cameron Crowe confirms

Jimmy Fallon is going to Broadway! Director Cameron Crowe has officially announced that the TV host will make an appearance in the adaptation of his ‘Almost Famous’ film.

Crowe invited Jimmy to reprise his role as band manager Dennis Hope from the 2000 movie, and it seems he had no second thoughts and decided to accept the invitation almost instantly.

“I’m in! I would absolutely,” Fallon said to the director. However he would not be a permanent addition to the cast, and would instead be in the production occasionally.

“In the spirit of the musical and the cast being our ‘band,’ we love the idea of our favorites and future favorites dropping in to ‘jam,’” Cameron said. “The whole thing began with Jimmy - as the link between the two (film and musical) casts.”

Fans of the movie remember that ‘Almost Famous’ is loosely based on the life of Cameron, following the story of a young journalist, who writes for Rolling Stone magazine in the 1970s.

MSNBC journalist John Heilemann also says he is interested in playing the role of David Felton, played by Rainn Wilson in the movie. The Broadway musical will be making its debut on Thursday night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.