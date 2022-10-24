‘The Crown’ adds important disclaimer following online criticism of upcoming season

Netflix has been forced to make an additional disclaimer for the highly anticipated new season of ‘The Crown.’ The streaming platform has stated that the new storyline, in which Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana, is a “fictional dramatization.”

The new disclaimer was put in place after the series received online criticism. Dame Judi Dench also shared her thoughts on the upcoming series, asking Netflix to remind viewers that the story shown on screen is a fictional drama, as the royal family continue to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.

©Netflix US





“The time has come for Netflix to reconsider (the disclaimer) - for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers,“ Dench said.

“Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign,” the disclaimer reads on the platform.

Netflix went on to explain to Variety that “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family - one that has already been scrutinized and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

Fans of the series will be watching the 1990s depiction of Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and more members of the royal family.