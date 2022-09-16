Watch Loyal Lobos’ new release “BUMMED”

Loyal Lobos, indie-pop’s bilingual artist–a.k.a. ﻿Andrea Silva– ﻿is releasing her ethereal new single “Bummed.” The Bogotá, Colombia-born, Los Angeles, California-based singer/songwriter has signed to Saban Music Group.

“Bummed” marks her first new music since last year’s stand alone singles, “Hate My Face” and “Amor Como Puñal,” and her acclaimed 2020 debut album, Everlasting. The song, co-produced by Loyal Lobos and frequent collaborator Evan Voytas, finds her facing the comedown of a party that she can’t wait to leave.

The video was filmed in Mexico City and directed by George Gallardo. With featherlight electronic beats that showcase her distinctive lyrical sense of humor, “Bummed” is Loyal Lobos at her most confident and serves as the enticing first preview of more new music to come.

“‘Bummed’ is the story of a night out,” Silva explains. “Sometimes being surrounded by people can feel more isolating than anything else. This song describes that feeling of coming back down after losing yourself in a crowd.”

©Adonay Sanchez





Loyal Lobos’ debut singles earned praise and support from The New Yorker, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, i-D/Vice, Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The FADER, Remezcla, PAPER Magazine, American Songwriter, LA Weekly, and others.