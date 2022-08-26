See who the most searched music artists or bands are by state

If you ever wonder if you are the only person in your town searching musicians and bands online, you are not alone. Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope shared some interesting data with HOLA! USA. The tech company provided us with some new data that highlights the top music artists performing concerts in 2022. “Hip-Hop artists tied with pop music as the dominant genre in the U.S., with rappers winning the top spot in 20 states.”

The data also revealed that Kendrick Lamar was the most popular artist in eight different states. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist released the album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

The research also showed that Chicago trap rapper Lil Durk came in second to Kendrick Lamar as the most popular touring artist of 2022, winning in 5 states.

According to the data, music genre representation was “spread diversely across the country.” Hip-hop turned out to be the most dominant genre in southern states, with the above mentioned rapper, Lil Durk being the top searched artist in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, North and South Carolina. However, in New England pop artists seem to lead.

The list of artists that won in 2 states include: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.

Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Music Artists

California and New York’s top artists were Latin artists Grupo Firme and Bad Bunny , respectively.

and , respectively. Share of search shows hip-hop tied with pop for the most dominant music genre.Genre breakdown by number of states: Hip-Hop (20), Pop (20), Rock (4), Latin (3), Country (2), Indie (1)

The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to Google search volumes when users search for concert tickets. The artists are then ranked by Share of Search.

©My Telescope





According to Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope, “Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand.” He continue to say that “Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they’re going to buy.”