Natalie Morales joins ‘The Talk’ as the first Latina permanent host to be on the panel

Natalie Morales joins “The Talk”! The television anchor, journalist, and new member of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, alongside Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, is the first Latina permanent host to be on the panel.

Before her new gig, Morales was the west coast anchor of NBC News’ “Today,” correspondent for “Dateline NBC,” and anchor of “Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales.” Previously, she served as host of “Access” and co-host of “Access Live,” as well as news anchor of “Today,” where she co-hosted the show’s third hour.

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry OConnell & Natalie Morales hosts of the CBS daytime series THE TALK

Morales joined “Today” in 2006 as a national correspondent and reported across all of NBCUniversal News’ platforms, including “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” and MSNBC.

In addition to hosting “At Home with Natalie,” Morales contributed to several major breaking news stories, including the sexual harassment scandals, the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, and the rescue of the Chilean Miners in 2010 (coverage that was seen worldwide and recognized with a 2010 National Headliner Award).

In August 2008, Morales had the exclusive jailhouse interview with the infamous Clark Rockefeller. Her other notable reports include the 2009 presidential inauguration, Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005; the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami; the death of Pope John Paul II in 2005; and the election of Pope Francis in 2013. She also reported on the royal wedding in 2011 and the birth of Prince George in 2013.

"Santa Clarita camping trip with Phil Keogan" Coverage of the CBS daytime series The Talk, scheduled to air on May 13, 2022

As a part of the Shine a Light campaign in 2014, Morales ran in the Boston Marathon and raised over $70,000 for victims of the 2013 bombing. Morales has won three Daytime Emmy Awards as part of “Today’s” recognition as the best morning news program.

She won a Robert F. Kennedy Award in international journalism for her report on Honduran lobster divers for “Rock Center with Brian Williams” in June 2013. She has won three Gracie Awards, one for Outstanding Series for her “Dateline NBC” special, “My Kid Would Never,” and two for her reporting in 2016 and 2017.