Luis Gerardo Méndez shows off his dance moves in new mystery series ‘The Resort’

The beautiful beaches of Puerto Rico are the perfect backdrop for Peacock’s new mystery series ‘The Resort.’ With a storyline full of twists and turns, luxurious vacations, natural disasters, disappearances, and even an iconic dance sequence, Luis Gerardo Méndez is sharing his experience filming this new show, acting alongside his talented co-stars.

Loading the player...

Portraying Baltasar Frías, Luis Gerardo brings this mystery character to life, making viewers wonder if he is actually the villain of the story, or a skillful detective trying to uncover what really happened fifteen years prior in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved cases.

The Hollywood star also brings his dance moves to the screen, revealing that he worked with a choreographer, and the director of photography that has worked with big names, such as Bad Bunny and J Balvin, ultimately perfecting and having fun during this perfect sequence happening right before the story starts to get darker.

Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper star as Emma and Noah, the couple that finds themselves in the middle of the unsolved mystery surrounding the disappearance of Nina, played by Violet Thomspon, and Sam, played by Skyler Gisondo.