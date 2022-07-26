Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sandra Bullock has done it all! From sci-fi and fantasy, to comedy and even horror. This Hollywood star has proven to be one of the most talented and charismatic actresses in the film industry, following a successful career with multiple box office hits and incredible performances.
And while we all have a favorite Sandra Bullock film, which may be her fun portrayal of FBI agent Gracie Hart, her magical and dramatic performance of a young witch alongside Nicole Kidman, or the time she stole a coveted diamond necklace from the Met Gala as Debbie Ocean, this list will make you want to rewatch some of her most iconic movies.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!