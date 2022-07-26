Sandra Bullock has done it all! From sci-fi and fantasy, to comedy and even horror. This Hollywood star has proven to be one of the most talented and charismatic actresses in the film industry, following a successful career with multiple box office hits and incredible performances.

And while we all have a favorite Sandra Bullock film, which may be her fun portrayal of FBI agent Gracie Hart, her magical and dramatic performance of a young witch alongside Nicole Kidman, or the time she stole a coveted diamond necklace from the Met Gala as Debbie Ocean, this list will make you want to rewatch some of her most iconic movies.