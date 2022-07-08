How to watch the 2022 Women’s Copa América

The 9th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022 is kicking off today, July 8th in Cali, Colombia. This is one of the most important women’s tournaments in the continent. Ten teams from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela will participate in 25 games.

The matches will go from July 8th and end on Saturday, July 30th. If you are a soccer fan, you have to watch this pivotal tournament as places for the 2023 World Cup, the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Pan American Games will also be at stake.

Mastercard is the tournament’s main sponsor and has said their commitment is not only to sports, but also to inclusion. Roberto Ramírez Laverde, Senior marketing and communications VP for Mastercard LatAm and the Caribbean said, “Soccer (fútbol) is a passion that knows no borders, unites us and helps us connect beyond our differences. At Mastercard, we know that the strongest team is the one that brings together the most diverse players. That is why we support the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022, because we want to contribute to equal opportunities in sports and in all areas.”

Hola! USA is also attending the important women’s soccer tournament, and you can see a clip on IG of our team’s experience in Cali and the impressive stadium where the matches will take place.

And here below are all the details on how you can watch the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022.

How to watch Copa America from the U.S.

For our U.S. readers, you can tune in to FOX Sports, as it will air all 25-matches. The match to kick off the competition, ﻿Bolivia vs. Ecuador on Friday, July 8, at 5:00 PM ET will be available on FS2 and Colombia vs. Paraguay at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. On Saturday, July 9th at 8:00 PM, FOX Soccer Plus will air Brazil vs. Argentina. Additional matches throughout the tournament will air live on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus including the final game of the Women’s Copa America on Saturday, July 30.

Fox Sports broadcasters will include: JP Dellacamera, John Strong and Callum Williams will serve as play-by-play announcers for matches on FS1, while Aly Wagner, Lori Lindsey, Kyndra de St. Aubin and Cat Whitehill provide expert color commentary as match analysts.

How to watch the tournament from Latin America

Here is the info we have about all the chanels that will broadcast the matches in different countries in Latin America: