How to watch the 2022 Women’s Copa América

The 9th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022 is kicking off today, July 8th in Cali, Colombia. This is one of the most important women’s tournaments in the continent. Ten teams from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela will participate in 25 games.
The matches will go from July 8th and end on Saturday, July 30th. If you are a soccer fan, you have to watch this pivotal tournament as places for the 2023 World Cup, the 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Pan American Games will also be at stake.
Mastercard is the tournament’s main sponsor and has said their commitment is not only to sports, but also to inclusion. Roberto Ramírez Laverde, Senior marketing and communications VP for Mastercard LatAm and the Caribbean said, “Soccer (fútbol) is a passion that knows no borders, unites us and helps us connect beyond our differences. At Mastercard, we know that the strongest team is the one that brings together the most diverse players. That is why we support the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022, because we want to contribute to equal opportunities in sports and in all areas.”
Hola! USA is also attending the important women’s soccer tournament, and you can see a clip on IG of our team’s experience in Cali and the impressive stadium where the matches will take place.
And here below are all the details on how you can watch the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina 2022.
How to watch Copa America from the U.S.
For our U.S. readers, you can tune in to FOX Sports, as it will air all 25-matches. The match to kick off the competition, Bolivia vs. Ecuador on Friday, July 8, at 5:00 PM ET will be available on FS2 and Colombia vs. Paraguay at 8:00 PM ET on FS1. On Saturday, July 9th at 8:00 PM, FOX Soccer Plus will air Brazil vs. Argentina. Additional matches throughout the tournament will air live on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus including the final game of the Women’s Copa America on Saturday, July 30.
Fox Sports broadcasters will include: JP Dellacamera, John Strong and Callum Williams will serve as play-by-play announcers for matches on FS1, while Aly Wagner, Lori Lindsey, Kyndra de St. Aubin and Cat Whitehill provide expert color commentary as match analysts.
How to watch the tournament from Latin America
Here is the info we have about all the chanels that will broadcast the matches in different countries in Latin America:
- Argentina: DirecTV Sports
- Bolivia: Tigo Sports
- Brasil: SBT y SporTV
- Chile: DirecTV Sports y Canal 13
- Colombia: DirecTV Sports, Win Sports, Telepacífico, Teleantioquia, Telecaribe, Telecafé, Canal Capital, Canal 13
- Ecuador: DirecTV Sports
- Perú: DirecTV Sports y América TV
- Uruguay: DirecTV Sports y AUF.tv
- Venezuela: VC Sports y La Tele Tuya
Here is the schedule of the Matches
Note: The times are in Cali time (GMT-5) - which is one hour behind of Eastern Time in the U.S. - however, please confirm the schedule of the match on the network you will watch the game.
- Friday, July 8 (Cali): Bolivia vs. Ecuador (4:00 p.m.) and Colombia vs. Paraguay (7:00 p.m.)
- Saturday, July 9 (Armenia): Uruguay vs. Venezuela (4:00 p.m.) and Brazil vs. Argentina (7:00 p.m.)
- Monday, July 11 (Cali): Paraguay vs. Chile (4:00 p.m.) and Bolivia vs. Colombia (7:00 p.m.)
- Tuesday, July 12 (Armenia): Uruguay vs. Brazil (4:00 p.m.) and Argentina vs. Peru (7:00 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 14 (Cali): Paraguay vs. Bolivia (4:00 p.m.) and Chile vs. Ecuador (7:00 p.m.)
- Friday, July 15 (Armenia): Argentina vs. Uruguay (4:00 p.m.) and Peru vs. Venezuela (7:00 p.m.)
- Sunday, July 17 (Cali): Chile vs. Bolivia (4:00 p.m.) and Ecuador vs. Colombia (7:00 p.m.)
- Monday, July 18 (Armenia): Venezuela vs. Brazil (4:00 p.m.) and Peru vs. Uruguay (7:00 p.m.)
- Wednesday, July 20 (Cali): Ecuador vs. Paraguay (7:00 p.m.); Colombia vs. Chile (Armenia 7:00 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 21 (Cali): Brazil vs. Peru (7:00 p.m.); Venezuela vs. Argentina (Armenia, 7:00 p.m.)
- Sunday, July 21 (Armenia): Match for fifth place (7:00 p.m.)
- Monday, July 25 (Bucaramanga): Semifinal 1A vs. 2B (7:00 p.m.)
- Tuesday, July 26 (Bucaramanga): Semifinal 1B vs. 2A (7:00 p.m.)
- Friday, July 29 (Armenia): Match for third place (7:00 p.m.)
- Saturday, July 30 (Bucaramanga): Copa America Final (7:00 p.m.)