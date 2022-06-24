Lauren Sanchez shares her excitement for Vito Schnabel’s dark comedy ‘The Trainer’

Get ready to see Lauren Sanchez on the big screen. On Wednesday, Deadline announced that the pilot and Emmy-winning journalist are joining Paris Hilton, Academy Award-winning musician Finneas O’Connell, Sandra Seacat, and journalist Gayle King on the Vito Schnabel-led dark comedy The Trainer, Sanchez shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram story writing, “So excited to be apart of this film.”

©Lauren Sanchez





The dark comedy wrapped filming in Los Angeles, New York, and the Bahamas. Written by Schnabel and Jeff Solomon, the movie follows Jack (Schnabel), a down-on-his-luck fitness expert living with his mother in Los Angeles. Unfolding over eight days of sleep-deprived chaos, Jack takes a maniacal swing at fame and fortune, trying to realize his version of the American dream.



Directed by American History X’s Tony Kaye the film also includes the one and only Julia Fox, Steven Van Zandt, Taylour Paige, Stephen Dorff, John McEnroe, Gina Gershon, Luka Sabbat, Gus Van Sant, Lenny Kravitz, Beverly D’Angelo, Colleen Camp, Gavin Rossdale, Soo Joo Park, Brock O’Hurn, Bella Thorne, Laird Hamilton, and Duke Nicholson.

