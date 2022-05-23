Amazon Music launches new platform to spotlight Mexican music: Gen Mex

Last week, Amazon Music introduced Gen Mex, an initiative to spotlight the growing regional Mexican genre’s evolving style and growing popularity as it starts to reach a global audience. Gen Mex is Amazon Music’s brand created to break barriers and challenge preconceived notions by celebrating the evolving style of la Música Mexicana.

To celebrate the launch, Amazon Music hosted an event at the NeueHouse Hollywood, where the brand reunited music industry executives, managers, record labels, and artists. The event brought together a new generation of Música Mexicana stars who delighted the audience with some of their best hits.

To start the celebration, Amazon Music presented their “love letter” to la Música Mexicana, a video featuring one of the most recognized names of this genre, singer-songwriter Christian Nodal highlighting the evolution of the music of his homeland, while positioning it as the new global phenomenon.

“We’re going where no one has been before, to break barriers and cross frontiers,” Nodal says in the video. “They’ve called our sound ‘regional,’ but there’s nothing bigger than this feeling.”

Nodal surprised attendees by singing his exclusive, never-before-heard Amazon Original “Que Tal”, followed by some of his greatest hits including “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” and “Vivo en el 6.”

The launch of GEN MEX was hosted by actor, comedian, and Música Mexicana lover Raiza Licea, who kept guests entertained and laughing throughout the night. Some of the attendees included Luis Coronel, Luis Angel “El Flaco”, Luis Alfonso Partida El Yaki, Isael Gutiérrez, producer Edgar Barrera, composer Luciano Luna, and members of the Rivera family.

For more information about Gen Mex, fans can follow the new Amazon Music brand on Instagram at @SomosGenMex.