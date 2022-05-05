Meg Ryan is back! Starring in a new romantic comedy alongside David Duchovny

Meg Ryan is finally making her long awaited comeback! The Hollywood actress known for being 90s rom-com royalty, will be directing and starring alongside ‘X-Files’ star David Duchovny in the upcoming film ‘What Happens Later.’

Loading the player...

Filming is set to start later this year in Bentonville, Arkansas, and fans of the star can expect to see her in the middle of a nostalgic storyline, being reunited with her ex-lover portrayed by Duchovny after finding themselves trapped at an airport after a winter storm brings heavy snow and rain.

The former couple will be revisiting their past and the viewers will get to question their decision as they start thinking about what could have been their future together.

The film has been described as an “evolved and nostalgic” take on the fan-favorite movie genre, and is based on Steven Dietz’s play ‘Shooting Star,’ which will be adapted and co-written by Ryan and novelist Kirk Lynn.

“To be part of this team, bringing such a popular play to the big screen is a genuine privilege,” said Andrew Karpen, chief executive officer of distributor Bleecker Street, said to Variety.

“We are beyond fortunate that the project is in the hands of one of the most gifted romantic comedy actors of her generation. Combined with the talent of her co-stars and producers, we are honored to be on this journey and look forward to sharing the experience with audiences next year,” he stated.