Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen and More Added to National Recording Registry

The Library of Congress recently revealed its 25 picks to be added to the National Recording Registry this year. Not all of the recordings are musical, such as a collection of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches, radio broadcasts from 9/11, . Hank Aaron’s 715th career home run and a ‘WTF With Marc Maron’ podcast featuring Robin Williams.

Some notable musical selections include:

“The Christmas Song” — Nat King Cole (1961) (single). “Tonight’s the Night” — The Shirelles (1961) (album). “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” — The Four Tops (1966) (single). “Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen (1975) (single). “Don’t Stop Believin’” — Journey (1981) (single). “Canciones de Mi Padre” — Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album). “Nick of Time” — Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album). “The Low End Theory” — A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album). “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” — Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album). “Livin’ La Vida Loca” — Ricky Martin (1999) (single). “Songs in A Minor” — Alicia Keys (2001) (album)

