Celebrate National Pet Day with these perfect gifts for you and your furry friend

National Pet Day is here! And to celebrate we bring you some of the most adorable gift recommendations for your furry friends, and while there are many treats and toys out there, these products are also meant for the owner to enjoy.

If you are looking for gift ideas dog lovers will cherish for years to come, just choose the most adorable photo you find and CanvasPeople will do the rest, using environmentally friendly inks and pine wood from renewable forests, this is the perfect gift to bring your most cherished memories to life.

If you want to have something cozier for you and your pet, ThatBlanket has the most amazing gift, just upload your favorite photo and enjoy a large and vibrant keepsake on a soft and warm premium blanket.

Who wouldn’t want a plush lookalike of their pup? Now you can make it happen with Petsies. These handcrafted plush dolls are custom made to look just like your four legged friend, and if you want something more simple, you can also find some custom-shaped huggable pillows.Simply snap a pic, upload, and their talented artisans will do the rest.

Having a pet is also a lot of hard work and dedication, so to make it easier SWIFF brings odor protection with just a simple spray to keep everything at home smelling fresh. This product is also eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, easy-to-use and works on clothing, shoes, yoga mats, and more.