Pink Floyd to release new music after 28 years: ‘That is pretty magical’

Pink Floyd is making a comeback! The legendary rock band have decided to make new music after a 28-year hiatus for a good cause, helping to raise funds for Ukraine.

Performed by guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboard, the band are coming together again after releasing music in 1994, making sure that all proceeds provide aid to the Eastern European country following the conflict caused by Russia’s invasion.

“We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers,” Gimour stated, as he also has Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren who are half-Ukrainian.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” the band shared.

The new song titled ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ features a painting of a sunflower for the artwork, which is Ukraine’s national flower, and references the viral news of an elderly woman who gave sunflower seeds to Russian soldiers.

Gilmour shared his thoughts about the idea of creating new music, “I thought: that is pretty magical and maybe I can do something with this,” explaining that they have “a big platform that have worked on for all these years.”

“It’s a really difficult and frustrating thing to see this extraordinarily crazy, unjust attack by a major power on an independent, peaceful, democratic nation,” he concluded.